Longtime National Geographic Photographer to Discuss Career, New Ocean-Themed Book at the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Brian Skerry

Ever wonder howgets such beautiful photographs and videos from all across the world, or want to know more about the people behind the lens? You can read all about it in underwater photographer Brian Skerry’s new book— or, better yet, hear it directly from the man himself.Skerry will take to the Tobin Center to discuss his 20-plus years working withand the four decades he’s spent serving the world’s oceans, enabling marine conservation efforts and bolstering our understanding of underwater ecosystems. Skerry boasts more than 10,000 hours spent underwater in search of Nat Geo photos. You read that right: ten thousand. Stick around afterward for a Q&A and a chance to snag your own copy of