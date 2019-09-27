Friday, September 27, 2019
Longtime National Geographic Photographer to Discuss Career, New Ocean-Themed Book at the Tobin Center
Posted
By Daniel Conrad
on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 12:45 PM
Ever wonder how National Geographic
gets such beautiful photographs and videos from all across the world, or want to know more about the people behind the lens? You can read all about it in underwater photographer Brian Skerry’s new book Ocean Soul
— or, better yet, hear it directly from the man himself.
Skerry will take to the Tobin Center to discuss his 20-plus years working with National Geographic
and the four decades he’s spent serving the world’s oceans, enabling marine conservation efforts and bolstering our understanding of underwater ecosystems. Skerry boasts more than 10,000 hours spent underwater in search of Nat Geo photos. You read that right: ten thousand. Stick around afterward for a Q&A and a chance to snag your own copy of Ocean Soul
.
$20–$45, Sunday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m., The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m.
Price:
$20-$45
Special Events, Theater and Kids
