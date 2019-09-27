Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

Longtime National Geographic Photographer to Discuss Career, New Ocean-Themed Book at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN SKERRY
  • Brian Skerry
Ever wonder how National Geographic gets such beautiful photographs and videos from all across the world, or want to know more about the people behind the lens? You can read all about it in underwater photographer Brian Skerry’s new book Ocean Soul — or, better yet, hear it directly from the man himself.

Skerry will take to the Tobin Center to discuss his 20-plus years working with National Geographic and the four decades he’s spent serving the world’s oceans, enabling marine conservation efforts and bolstering our understanding of underwater ecosystems. Skerry boasts more than 10,000 hours spent underwater in search of Nat Geo photos. You read that right: ten thousand. Stick around afterward for a Q&A and a chance to snag your own copy of Ocean Soul.

$20–$45, Sunday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m., The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m.
Price: $20-$45
Buy Tickets
Special Events, Theater and Kids
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry

    Staff Pick
    National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m. $20-$45
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Monster-Con Returns to Wonderland of the Americas Mall with Vendors, Performances and Celebrity Appearances Read More

  2. The Monster Squad Star André Gower to Screen New Documentary at the Alamo Drafthouse Next Week Read More

  3. San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla to Speak at the Southwest School of Art Next Week Read More

  4. W-I-P Inviting San Antonians to Watch Artists Work, Create Pieces at Central Library Read More

  5. Welcome to the WOO Lab: UTSA’s New ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Aims to Put the “A” in STEAM Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation