Monday, September 30, 2019

Híjole SA's Newest Exhibition Celebrates San Antonio's Urban Legends, Odd Culture

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HÍJOLE SA
  • Courtesy of Híjole SA
San Antonio’s rich history includes a cornucopia of weirdness just waiting to be uncovered by the casual observer. From La Llorona and the Ghost Tracks to the tale of the Donkey Lady, our fair city has its share of ghouls coexisting with citizenry.

Híjole SA’s October "Oddities of San Antonio" exhibition celebrates all that’s odd in San Anto with a group show centered on local lore and iconic imagery that runs a gamut of weirdness. The show will feature work by 17 local artists, including Rebekah Hurst’s taxidermy art, Jacob Silva’s creepy clown photos, Lauren Raye Snow’s take on the Catholic icon Anima Sola and macabre bowls made with embedded insects and teeth by Justin Chase Black.

Híjole co-founder Sara Barcus tops things off with her Odditorial Map of San Antonio, Texas, a series of 30 illustrations of major figures in the Alamo City’s spookiest legends.

Free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Híjole SA, 1420 S. Alamo #205, (908) 445-6535, facebook.com/hijolesa.
Event Details 'Oddities of San Antonio'
@ The Blue Star Arts Complex
1414 South Alamo
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Oct. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 4, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
