Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Composer Nathan Felix's New Show at DAMAS Gallery Billed as 'Nothing'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 8:52 AM

click to enlarge NATHAN FELIX
  • Nathan Felix
This First Friday, DAMAS gallery and studio is hosting, well, nothing. Or at least that’s how San Antonio composer Nathan Felix is billing his show, which invites guests to enter the gallery for a mysterious non-experience. He’ll provide TVs and a bed, but the rest is up to you.

To figure out what it all means, you’ll have to wend your way up to Blue Star’s Upstairs Studios and participate in the, um, non-event.

Free, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4, DAMAS gallery and studio, 1420 S. Alamo St. #202, (207) 653-7608, facebook.com/damas.space.
Event Details [nothing]
@ DAMAS gallery and studio
1414 S. Alamo St. #202
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Oct. 3, 6-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art and Film
Map

