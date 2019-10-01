Composer Nathan Felix's New Show at DAMAS Gallery Billed as 'Nothing'

click to enlarge Nathan Felix

Event Details [nothing] @ DAMAS gallery and studio 1414 S. Alamo St. #202 Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Oct. 3, 6-10 p.m. and Fri., Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. Price: Free Art and Film Map

This First Friday, DAMAS gallery and studio is hosting, well, nothing. Or at least that’s how San Antonio composer Nathan Felix is billing his show, which invites guests to enter the gallery for a mysterious non-experience. He’ll provide TVs and a bed, but the rest is up to you.To figure out what it all means, you’ll have to wend your way up to Blue Star’s Upstairs Studios and participate in the, um, non-event.