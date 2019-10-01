Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Presa House Gallery Celebrating Third Anniversary with Opening of ‘Useless Systems’ and ‘Gacho Style’ Exhibitions
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 3:13 PM
click to enlarge
Presa House Gallery is celebrating its third birthday with two exhibitions featuring new work by three Texans.
Austin-based artists Robert Jackson Harrington and Hector Hernandez — both members of the curatorial collective Los Outsiders — have teamed up for their second collaboration. “Useless Systems” features hybrid, machine-like creations comprised of everything from skateboards to colorful brooms. The catch? All of these systems are utterly nonfunctional. The wide-ranging collab features a variety of media, including sculpture, photography, illustrations and collage.
San Antonio native Robert Luna’s “Gacho Style” continues his own exploration of combinations of everyday objects like mousetraps and gas cans, which he reworks into mixed media sculptures. His playful pieces draw from his childhood experience, from integrating common refrains like “calma venado”/”calm down, deer” to crafting nunchucks from the infamous la chancla.
The opening reception will feature artist Ed Saveedra as DJ, and vendors GG’s Emporium and Friendors will be slinging wares.
Free, Friday, Oct. 4, 6-11 p.m., on view by appointment through October 26, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., (210) 445-6997, presahouse.com.
Tags: Texas, things to do in San Antonio, San Antonio, new exhibitions, opening exhibitions, Presa House Gallery, Robert Jackson Harrington, Hector Hernandez, Robert Luna, Image