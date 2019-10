'This S—t Isn't Safe': Eric André Talks Onstage Nudity and How a Near-Death Experience Got Tiffany Haddish Cast in His Latest Movie

click to enlarge Adult Swim

While longtime fans may recognize Eric André from as far back as ABC’s, the actor and comedian sprung into a whole new level of fame on the back of his infinitely meme-able eponymous anti-talk show,. Now a television and movie star in his own right, André provided the voices for both cackling hyena Azizi in this year’sreboot and sly demon Luci in Matt Groening’s Netflix seriesAndré isn’t moving on from the comedy biz by any means.will return for a fifth season, and he’s taken things to the next level in his forthcoming film, a prank-filled narrative comedy made with’ Jeff Tremaine and seasoneddirector Kitao Sakurai.Right now, he’s bringing his unpredictable antics to fans nationwide on his massivestand-up tour. Ahead of his stop in San Antonio, we chatted on the phone with a very hungover André while he got an IV treatment to rehydrate after a wild night out.I don’t know. I’m exhausted. So, just by the seat of my pants. Skin of my teeth.I feel old. I’m aging terribly.We do a couple tactics so they don’t know what they’re getting into, but also it kinda didn’t matter this season. We just like brought whoever in. They don’t know what torture’s coming up — it’s a 360-degree house of horrors.Yeah, we have various tactics. Kind of like a way to screen people. And even if they knew something was up, we still like attack them with a bunch of crazy gags from all angles —unpredictable things.Me and [Lil Rel Howery] have this scene where our penises are stuck in a Chinese finger trap. We went into this barbershop in the hood and we went up to a guy — it’s all hidden camera, you know — so we went up to this guy, and we’re like, “Excuse me, Mr. Barber, can we borrow your scissors to get us out of this thing?” And this guy came after us. He was looking for a gun — he couldn’t find it — but he came after us with a knife and chased us. We could barely run in this Chinese penis trap contraption, so we’re like, “Ahhhhhhhh!” Then Rel fell down, and I’m running for my life, and then my [first assistant director] stepped in and he was like, “It’s a prank show! It’s a prank show!” And the guy was like, “Oh, you guys are hilarious! Yeah, no problem, I’ll sign the release form.” He was so cool.It was Rel’s second day shooting and he’s miserable. He was saying, “Dude, you’re gonna get me killed. That’s not cool, man, I have kids. This shit isn’t safe.” Later he called Tiffany Haddish — she wasn’t in the movie, yet. We lost the woman that was going to play Rel’s sister in the movie, the first actress that we cast. So Rel calls Tiffany. He’s like, “Dude, Eric André’s gonna get me killed! This movie’s crazy. It’s not safe.” And Tiffany’s dying laughing. Five minutes later she calls me and says, “What? You almost got Rel killed? I wanna be in your movie. That sounds awesome. That sounds crazy.” So, I said, “Your wish is my command.”We kinda both went down, and then the dick trap snapped. We ran out of frame before we fell, so it didn’t affect the edit. But yeah, he was fucked up.Yeah, it’s in the movie. You’ll see it.Well I’ve gotten better at it. (.) When we started the show, we didn’t know what was legal or illegal. We just were like, “Yeah, let’s go for it!” And now I consult with a lawyer. (.) So I don’t get arrested.I got injured filming this season [of]. A metal shelf fell on my head. I got a concussion and went back to the hospital. That was bad.I haven’t gotten into trouble for that. Usually it’s met with wild applause and enthusiasm.I’d say it’s pretty high. Pretty high chance. Pretty high probability..) Yes, yeah..) Jeez, I don’t know. I don’t know nothin’ about that album. I haven’t even listened to it. People keep confusing me with that guy. I don’t know nothin’ about him..) Very similar.No, it’s groovy.I wish it was a lower number. I wish they gave it a zero!