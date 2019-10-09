Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music

click to enlarge Will Langmore

Event Details San Antonians through a Musical Lens @ McAllister Auditorium 1300 San Pedro Ave. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Price: Free Classical Music, Live Music and Art Map

Photographer and videographer Natalia Sun will project her work with musical accompaniment at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium for this multi-disciplinary event. The concert-presentation kicks off new-on-the-scene chamber ensemble Agarita’s second annual season of cultural events.Formed last year by four San Antonio Symphony musicians, the nonprofit will host five more “collaborative concerts” throughout the year, aiming to unite different sectors of the art community via multidisciplinary, bilingual free programming. Sun promises that her narrative imagery will spotlight San Antonians “from all ages and walks of life” as they express their “dreams, life journeys and passions.”