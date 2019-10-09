Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music
By Daniel Conrad
on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 9:33 AM
Photographer and videographer Natalia Sun will project her work with musical accompaniment at San Antonio College’s McAllister Auditorium for this multi-disciplinary event. The concert-presentation kicks off new-on-the-scene chamber ensemble Agarita’s second annual season of cultural events.
Formed last year by four San Antonio Symphony musicians, the nonprofit will host five more “collaborative concerts” throughout the year, aiming to unite different sectors of the art community via multidisciplinary, bilingual free programming. Sun promises that her narrative imagery will spotlight San Antonians “from all ages and walks of life” as they express their “dreams, life journeys and passions.”
Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, McAllister Auditorium, 1300 San Pedro Ave., agarita.org.
@ McAllister Auditorium
1300 San Pedro Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
Classical Music, Live Music and Art
