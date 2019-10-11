YouTube, Netflix Star Miranda Sings Heading to the Tobin Center for 'Who Wants My Kid?' Tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

If you’ve never heard of YouTube-comedian-turned-Netflix-star Miranda Sings, count yourself lucky, because you may still be able to look at red lipstick with some semblance of dignity.For those rarified, ignorant few — or for those who have been able to block out the nasal noise of Sings’ career — the 411 on the performer is that she first appeared in 2008, making innocuous vlogs imitating other users of the platform singing covers of pop songs. Sings, whose real name is Colleen Ballinger, quickly became a juggernaut in the burgeoning field of YouTube comedians, going on nationwide tours and gaining notice from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld.Like most online things you found funny in the aughts, she may not have stood the test of time, but people may still feel compelled to witness those overdrawn lips in real life.