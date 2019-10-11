Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 11, 2019

YouTube, Netflix Star Miranda Sings Heading to the Tobin Center for 'Who Wants My Kid?' Tour

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
If you’ve never heard of YouTube-comedian-turned-Netflix-star Miranda Sings, count yourself lucky, because you may still be able to look at red lipstick with some semblance of dignity.

For those rarified, ignorant few — or for those who have been able to block out the nasal noise of Sings’ career — the 411 on the performer is that she first appeared in 2008, making innocuous vlogs imitating other users of the platform singing covers of pop songs. Sings, whose real name is Colleen Ballinger, quickly became a juggernaut in the burgeoning field of YouTube comedians, going on nationwide tours and gaining notice from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld.

Like most online things you found funny in the aughts, she may not have stood the test of time, but people may still feel compelled to witness those overdrawn lips in real life.

$43, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, H-E-B Performance Hall, 100 Auditorium Cir, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid?
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $43
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid?

    Staff Pick
    Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid? @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sun., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. $43
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation