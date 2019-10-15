Dave Chappelle to Perform Two More Nights at the Aztec Theatre

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre
Good news for anyone who missed out on tickets to see Dave Chappelle
on Monday — he's added two more shows at the Aztec Theatre, one on Tuesday
and another on Wednesday
.
The rules are the same as yesterday: tickets for the Tuesday
and Wednesday
shows will go on sale at 3 p.m. today with a purchase limit of two each. No cell phones and other recording devices are permitted, and theater staff will lock all phones and smartwatches into Yondr anti-tech pouches during the show. Tickets can be picked up at will-call starting at 6 p.m. each day.
Anyone dying to score tickets may need to prepare to go to great lengths to obtain them. Expectant fans circled the theatre yesterday, and the show sold out almost immediately.
Unfortunately, reviews of the performances are also unlikely, since Chappelle's team put the ixnay on complimentary tickets for press. On the bright side, that means every seat in the theater is guaranteed for fans of the comedian.
9 p.m. Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16, The Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
