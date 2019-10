Alamo City Comic Con Owes the City of San Antonio More Than $170,000

When Alamo City Comic Con moved from the Henry B. González Convention Center to the Alamodome in 2018, con founder Apple De La Fuente claimed that the move was to make room for the con's immense growth. Yet, when ACCC announced in September that this year's event would take place in Sunset Station, San Antonians wondered what prompted the major downsize.Now, the con has moved yet again — to the Grand Hyatt Hotel next door to HBG. So why not return to the convention center, where cons like PAX South have thrived for years? As it turns out , although there was a conflict on the books for the dates requested by ACCC, convention center staff had another reason to decline to host the event: San Antonio City Manager Carlos Contreras said that the con still owes the City of San Antonio “in excess of $170,000 from two prior events.”When queried by theregarding his outstanding debts, De La Fuente said, "Due to extenuating circumstances beyond our control that arose after last year’s show, we weren’t able to pay the city’s bill in full.""However," he continued, "ACCC is committed to paying the city everything it’s owed and plans to do so as soon as it can."

