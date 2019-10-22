Dejounte Murray Writes Love Letter to San Antonio After Signing Contract Extension with Spurs

With the latest career decision, he just proved how serious he was about that.
HELL NO, I Want To Be Here Forever, Thats Why I Work My Ass Off. Build Championship Teams Not Go Chase After Them!!!! 💯🤷🏽♂️ #GoSpursGo https://t.co/CaOGNCpVhD— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 17, 2019
The moment that was more than a signature. @DejounteMurray | #SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/8Kaxx5LZja— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 22, 2019
SAN ANTONIO, We Are Locked In For 4 More Years And I Couldn’t Be More Thankful And Grateful For The Love And LOYALTY From The Spurs Organization, All The Way To The Fans Across The World. I’m Still Speechless And Lost For Words. 🙏🏽😢🖤 The Best Part Is I Got A Lot Of Work To Do! pic.twitter.com/KOCzLQYmH8— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) October 22, 2019
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has signed a multi-million dollar shoe endorsement deal with New Balance, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. His Spurs deal also can reach $70M with incentives ($64M guaranteed).— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2019
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.