Dejounte Murray Writes Love Letter to San Antonio After Signing Contract Extension with Spurs

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has signed a multi-million dollar shoe endorsement deal with New Balance, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . His Spurs deal also can reach $70M with incentives ($64M guaranteed).

SAN ANTONIO, We Are Locked In For 4 More Years And I Couldn’t Be More Thankful And Grateful For The Love And LOYALTY From The Spurs Organization, All The Way To The Fans Across The World. I’m Still Speechless And Lost For Words. 🙏🏽😢🖤 The Best Part Is I Got A Lot Of Work To Do! pic.twitter.com/KOCzLQYmH8

HELL NO, I Want To Be Here Forever, Thats Why I Work My Ass Off. Build Championship Teams Not Go Chase After Them!!!! 💯🤷🏽‍♂️ #GoSpursGo https://t.co/CaOGNCpVhD

