Monday, October 28, 2019
Gabriel Iglesias Returning to San Antonio in 2020 for Beyond the Fluffy World Tour
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 12:55 PM
San Antonians love Gabriel Iglesias — and he loves us back. The popular comedian known for his "Fluffy" jokes will return to the Alamo City early next year on his Beyond the Fluffy World Tour.
This past spring, Iglesias said that he would return to the 2-1-0, and he has kept his promise. On March 7, little less than a year from when he tweeted about returning to South Texas, he'll be in the AT&T Center with all of his biggest San Anto fans.
Tickets
for Iglesias' show go on sale on Friday, November 1, and knowing this city, they'll probably go quickly. Score your tickets soon so you can laugh with the comedian — and bring him a chocolate cake if you really love him.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Comedy
