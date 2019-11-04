Sala Diaz Gallery to Host 'Intoxicating Angel' and 'Signal Cleanse' Ceremonies This Week

click image
Leon Aresti
Heyd Fontenot
As Sala Diaz's 2019 Casa Chuck Resident, multimedia artist Heyd Fontenot has brought with him a conceptual, communal space: The Lodge of Satin Reborlaro.
Fontenot first envisioned The Lodge at a residency in Tulsa, aiming to create a democratic, welcoming space that follows the three tenets of community, mental wellness and spirituality. To fulfill The Lodge's purpose, Fontenot is allowing folks to populate it with events, rather than dogmatically imposing programming himself.
On Wednesday and Thursday this week, The Lodge will be home to two special ceremonies, "The Intoxicating Angel" and "Signal Cleanse Ceremony."
"The Intoxicating Angel"
is a mysterious ritual that will serve as the final appearance of an unidentified "beloved member of the arts community" as a resident of San Antonio. Attendees are encouraged to wear easy-to-remove footwear, as they will wash their feet upon arrival and enter the gallery barefoot, wherein they'll be anointed with aromatic nard (free, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, Sala Diaz, 517 Stieren St., saladiazart.org
On Wednesday and Thursday, San Antonio's Jacquenette Arnette and Brooklyn's Teri Gandy-Richardson invite attendees to the two-day "Signal Cleanse Ceremony"
to cast off the shackles of their technological devices. Participants will "check in" their devices at the beginning of the event and take part in an hour-long meditation on the effects of constant smart-phone use on the human experience by taking the time to cast aside technological crutches and "explore interpersonal connection sans the mediation of the digital" (free, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7, Sala Diaz, 517 Stieren St., saladiazart.org
Space at both events is limited — prospective attendees should email Sala Diaz director Anjali Gupta at salad517@gmail.com
to reserve their spots.
