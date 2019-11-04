San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Opens Two Exhibitions at Ruiz-Healy Art's Alamo City and New York Locations

Recent Artpace International Artist-In-Residence Jennifer Ling Datchuk continues her exploration of gender, race and identity through dual exhibitions at Ruiz-Healy Art’s two locations, San Antonio and New York.In her artistic practice, Datchuk seeks to rewrite traumatic histories and reclaim power, from incorporating gendered and racial slurs into her work to rescuing and rehabilitating vintage ceramics from eBay.Her Alamo City exhibition “Don’t Worry Be Happy” will showcase porcelain sculptures and photography that centers on the social expectations under which girls are expected to operate at a young age — don’t make noise, stay clean, don’t cause a stir, always be polite and otherwise serve “as empty vessels for the desire and fulfillment of men.”

