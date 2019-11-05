Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Luminaria Returns to Hemisfair This Saturday with Meditation Temple, Giant Twister Game and More

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge LUMINARIA
  • Luminaria
Supersized cicadas, a jumbo take on Twister, a meditation temple and a Miami-based artist known as HotCheetoMami are but a few of the curiosities to expect from this year’s Luminaria, the multimedia arts festival launched by former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger back in 2008.

In preparation for its third consecutive year at Hemisfair, the nonprofit organization welcomed a new team of curators — Amber Ortega, Christopher Rodriguez, Gary Sweeney, Katherine Sotelo and Libby Day — to help vet project proposals from around the world. Boasting an eclectic array of presentations by more than 50 local, national and international creators taking place on multiple outdoor stages, indoor venues and points in between, the kid-friendly event won’t be easy to fully absorb without an informed plan of attack (visit luminariasa.org for a map, schedule and full artist lineup). In addition to the light projections and illuminated installations that have become Luminaria hallmarks, the 12th annual affair brings together works tackling such timely themes as intersectionality, immigration and LGBTQ* identity.

After kicking off with a few words from Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the festival’s Main Stage (on the north side of the Magik Theatre parking lot) will host Denver-based acrobatic fire spinners Lunar Fire, local artist Amalia Ortiz’s punk-rock musical The Canción Cannibal Cabaret and psychedelic rockers the Holy Knives, among others. Several promising highlights of this year’s fest take place on the Film Stage (on the river level outside the Convention Center), including a collaboration between “life-affirming art-rock” band Buttercup and Emmy-winning filmmaker Alejandro DeHoyos, Edward Tyndall’s documentary exploring Cheech Marin’s famed Chicano art collection, local artist and educator Sabra Booth’s animation Walled Off, which looks at the damaging effects of Trump’s border wall on the National Butterfly Center in the Rio Grande Valley and Mrs. Clean, a short film by 20-year-old YouTuber Daisy Cornejo (aka HotCheetoMami).

Other site-specific creations to look out for as you navigate the park alongside a projected crowd of 20,000 include Austin-based Robert Bart’s “giant glowing cicada shells,” former Texans Tom Turner and Carol Cunningham Turner’s inflatable, interactive Mission Moon Glow, Canadian artist Justin Tate’s Twister-inspired painting installation Touch Me and a collaborative installation by theater artist Marisela Barrera, vocalist Alyson Alonzo and photographer and curator Kristel A. Orta-Puente. If all this leaves you wanting a bit of peace and quiet, seek out Nigerian artist Olaniyi Rasheed Akindiya’s Asopomora – Connectivity, “a woven canopy temple featuring a meditation space for viewers to reflect on generational connectivity and perceptions of home.”



Free, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.-midnight, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 721-1670, luminariasa.org.
Event Details Luminaria
@ Hemisfair
434 S Alamo
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 9, 7-12 a.m.
Price: Free
Art and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Luminaria

    Staff Pick
    Luminaria @ Hemisfair

    • Sat., Nov. 9, 7-12 a.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon Spotted Running Around UT Campus, Riding Scooter Down Sixth Street Read More

  2. Guitar Heroes: San Antonio’s Custom Instrument Builders Produce One-of-Kind Axes That Can Sell for Thousands — or Just Scratch a Creative Itch Read More

  3. Award-Winning Documentary on San Antonio PD Mental Health Officers to Premiere on HBO This Month Read More

  4. Second Saturday Roundup: Some San Antonio Artists Are Getting an Early Start Read More

  5. Mayor to Declare November 9 as Tony Parker Day in San Antonio; Former Spur to Host Meet and Greet Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation