Friday, November 15, 2019

Emerging Artist Thomas Stokes III Featured in the McNay Art Museum

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
This fall, visitors to the McNay Art Museum may find themselves walking the gallery halls alongside one of the artists on display. As part of its Artists Looking at Art Series, the McNay is showcasing work by Thomas Stokes III, who's employed as a gallery services officer at the museum.

Stokes, 21, is a San Antonio native and self-taught painter who works in acrylic. He cites Picasso and Francis Bacon among his influences, and McNay curators helpfully placed his series of abstracted portraits adjacent to a work by the famed Cubist.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
A selection of 14 of Stokes' paintings will remain on display at the museum through January 12, 2020. The work includes a series of imaginary portraits that draw inspiration from fashion photography as well as fragmentary self-portraits Stokes painted from memory.

“As in museums across the globe, Thomas demonstrates the high levels of creativity found in the staff, from curators to security personnel,” McNay Head of Curatorial Affairs René Paul Barilleaux said in a statement.



