SAY Sí Announces Move to New Campus on the West Side in 2020

SAY Sí is inaugurating the new decade in a big way. On Tuesday, the award-winning arts nonprofit announced that it will move to a massive new campus on the West Side in late 2020.SAY Sí's new home is a former industrial warehouse located at 1310 S. Brazos Street. Maintaining the original industrial design, the building will be renovated to suit SAY Sí's needs, including a performance space, an onsite restaurant, a garden and interchangeable murals that will showcase collaborative art created by students and community members.The move will not only allow for more enrollment in SAY Sí's tuition-free arts programs, but will also be accompanied by an expansion in program offerings. SAY Sí will begin to offer courses in Culinary Arts, Digital Music Composition and Journalism alongside its current curriculum.“In SAY Sí's 25 years, we have been committed to meeting the needs of our community,” SAY Sí Executive Director Jon Hinojosa said in a statement. “As we have reached capacity in our current spaces, a move into a larger building in the West Side seemed like the perfect fit for us. It's where our community is and it's where we belong.”A firm date for the move has not been set, but SAY Sí said in a statement that the opening is planned for late 2020, with an official opening date to be announced sometime next year.

