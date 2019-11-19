Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

SAY Sí Announces Move to New Campus on the West Side in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GENSLER
  • Courtesy of Gensler
SAY Sí is inaugurating the new decade in a big way. On Tuesday, the award-winning arts nonprofit announced that it will move to a massive new campus on the West Side in late 2020.

SAY Sí's new home is a former industrial warehouse located at 1310 S. Brazos Street. Maintaining the original industrial design, the building will be renovated to suit SAY Sí's needs, including a performance space, an onsite restaurant, a garden and interchangeable murals that will showcase collaborative art created by students and community members.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MP STUDIO
  • Courtesy of MP Studio
The move will not only allow for more enrollment in SAY Sí's tuition-free arts programs, but will also be accompanied by an expansion in program offerings. SAY Sí will begin to offer courses in Culinary Arts, Digital Music Composition and Journalism alongside its current curriculum.

“In SAY Sí's 25 years, we have been committed to meeting the needs of our community,” SAY Sí Executive Director Jon Hinojosa said in a statement. “As we have reached capacity in our current spaces, a move into a larger building in the West Side seemed like the perfect fit for us. It's where our community is and it's where we belong.”



click to enlarge COURTESY OF GENSLER
  • Courtesy of Gensler
A firm date for the move has not been set, but SAY Sí said in a statement that the opening is planned for late 2020, with an official opening date to be announced sometime next year.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game Read More

  2. Video Dungeon Theatre Will Resurrect Brandon Lee on Thursday with a Free Screening of The Crow Read More

  3. The City of San Antonio Opens Nominations for the Next Poet Laureate Read More

  4. Emerging Artist Thomas Stokes III Featured in the McNay Art Museum Read More

  5. Historic Denman Mansion on Grounds of San Antonio Park Renovated and Converted into Event Venue Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation