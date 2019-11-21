The Classic Theatre of San Antonio Brings Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley to the Stage This Holiday Season

It is a universally acknowledged truth that a holiday season without Jane Austen is barely a holiday season at all. But who would have thought that a satisfying yarn could be spun about Mary, the most boring of the Bennet sisters from Austen’sSet two years after the events of the novel, the action in Miss Bennet centers on bookish and prudish Mary as she finds love with Mr. Darcy’s shy cousin, Arthur de Bourgh. Granted, it doesn’t sound as enticing — or as likely to include any men emerging from lakes — as the original love story.But in the hands of acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, Miss Bennet keeps the playful energy of its precursor alive, offering both something new for the Austen-addict and something festive for the newcomer. Kelly Roush will be returning to direct the play in its second annual run at The Classic Theatre.

