John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled

We've got bad news for all of San Antonio'sfans: the inimitable John Cleese has canceled his upcoming show in the Alamo City.According to a short statement from the Aztec Theatre, the show cancellation is "due to unforeseen circumstances." Admittedly, that's a bit cryptic, but we doubt Cleese is backing out due to anything sketchy.He's no Morrissey , after all.Ticketholders can receive full refunds either via Ticketmaster or their original point of purchase.

