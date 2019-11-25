Monday, November 25, 2019
John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM
We've got bad news for all of San Antonio's Monty Python
fans: the inimitable John Cleese has canceled his upcoming show in the Alamo City.
According to a short statement from the Aztec Theatre, the show cancellation is "due to unforeseen circumstances." Admittedly, that's a bit cryptic, but we doubt Cleese is backing out due to anything sketchy.
Ticketholders can receive full refunds either via Ticketmaster or their original point of purchase.
