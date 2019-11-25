Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AZTEC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Aztec Theatre
We've got bad news for all of San Antonio's Monty Python fans: the inimitable John Cleese has canceled his upcoming show in the Alamo City.

According to a short statement from the Aztec Theatre, the show cancellation is "due to unforeseen circumstances." Admittedly, that's a bit cryptic, but we doubt Cleese is backing out due to anything sketchy.

He's no Morrissey, after all.

Ticketholders can receive full refunds either via Ticketmaster or their original point of purchase.



