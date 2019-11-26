Email
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Hand Job, a New Arts Market in Leon Valley

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CONCEPT INCARNATE
  • Courtesy of Concept Incarnate
There's a shitload of local holiday markets to choose from this year, but none has a name like this.

Maker's market Hand Job will make its debut on Saturday, November 30, at the Leon Valley Community Center. Attention-grabbing double entendres aside, however, there's real meaning to its moniker.

Hand Job organizer Ellice Sanchez curated a selection of local vendors, all of whom craft their wares by hand and also will personally oversee their booths, meaning attendees are guaranteed to meet the people that created the goods they're purchasing.

At Hand Job, shoppers will be find everything from dollhouses and toys to jewelry and home goods made by local artisans. Vendors include Get Stoned Jewelry, Zomba Momma Soap Factory, WitchCraftsbyLora, Heavenly Inspiration and more.



The event is scheduled as part of this year's Second Business Saturday, a keep-it-small, keep-it-local alternative to Black Friday.

"I hope that with enough support from the community, I can continue to offer a space for high-end artists and artisans to share their passion," Sanchez said in a statement. "San Antonio is a very friendly and open-minded city, so I think this is the right place for this type of arts and crafts market that welcomes people from all backgrounds.”

And people who can appreciate a little naughty humor in the naming department.

Free, noon-8 p.m. Saturday, November 30, Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Rd., (210) 684-1391, gotohandjob.com.
Event Details Hand Job - Fine Arts and Artisan Crafts Market
@ Leon Valley Community Center
6427 Evers
San Antonio
Leon, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 12-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Buy Tickets
Art, Special Events and Free
Map

