Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Christmas-Themed Blacklight Art Show Taking Over Híjole SA This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 8:22 AM

Courtesy of Híjole SA
  • Courtesy of Híjole SA
The holidays may not seem like the most obvious time to take a trip into a world of darkness and neon florescence, but therein lies the marvel of Híjole SA’s newest exhibition.

The gallery is offering the chance to wander a black-lit wonderland it’s billing as “Black Christmas.” The night of alternative holiday cheer will feature glowing sculptures, a UV-reactive acrylic pour, San Antonio cityscapes and bioluminescent pieces, all created by local artists. These cosmic works of visual overload will be displayed under alternating daylight and UV black light bulbs so viewers can absorb the works in both their original form and their UV transcendence.

Don’t worry — “Black Christmas” won’t include stabbings a la the horror movie of the same name. But do expect it to showcase a darker version of yuletide cheer.

Free, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Híjole SA, 1420 S. Alamo #205, (210) 833-5483, facebook.com/hijolesa.
Event Details Black Christmas: A Blacklight Art Show
@ Híjole SA
1420 S. Alamo #205
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Dec. 5, 6:30-8 p.m. and Fri., Dec. 6, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

