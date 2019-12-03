FL!GHT Gallery's Group Show 'Looks Good on Paper' Unites San Antonio, Austin Animation Creators

Whether you’re wrestling with a bout of seasonal affective disorder or dreading the arrival of your annoying relatives, FL!GHT Gallery’s serving up a cure for what ails you in the form of “Looks Good on Paper,” a group show uniting four talented artists bound by the common thread of animation. A two-man show that evolved organically into a quartet of creators from diverse professional backgrounds, the exhibition employs cartoons as the “jumping-off point for investigating a deeper form of visual expression.”An accomplished Austinite who co-founded the artist collective Okay Mountain and currently teaches at Texas State University, Sterling Allen often spins everyday objects — from plastic water bottles to tie-dyed T-shirts — into conceptual sculptures and installations rooted in “the visual vocabulary of illustration.”A member of the eclectic FL!GHT family since its inception, illustrator and alleged peanut butter and bacon sandwich lover Ryan Parker charts a more traditional course through humorous ink cartoons addressing relationships, parenting and other slice-of-life topics.Known for a signature blend of hyper-local satire and pop nostalgia, San Antonio’s own Robert Gonzalez is the effortlessly funny animator behind Janie’s Guide to Fiesta — a-commissioned web series that showed viewers how to disguise a beer cooler in a baby carriage and make a wreath out of discarded chanclas.And tying up the foursome is Lance Myers, a seasoned animator, writer and director who’s loaned his talents to big-budget productions such as Space Jam and A Scanner Darkly. Currently working as animation director of the Austin-based video game development company Stoic Studios, Myers will be on hand during the opening receptions to sell copies of Clash of the Christmas Clones, his new children’s book involving RoboSanta, never-ending yuletide cheer and elves who chat about jazz and postmodernism.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.