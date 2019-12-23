Well-Regarded San Antonio Visual Artist Katie Pell Has Died at Age 54

San Antonio visual artist Katie Pell died Saturday at age 54.Pell was regarded as a pillar of the local art scene for her innovative and attention-grabbing work — which included an Artpace installation featuring a flame-jetting hotrod stove — and for her role as an educator.She battled cancer for a year before recently transitioning into hospice care.Pell and her late husband, fellow artist Peter Zubiate, relocated to San Antonio in the mid '90s and soon became movers in the local art community. She was selected as an Artpace International Artist-In-Residence in 2006, where she created the exhibition "Bitchen," which included her tricked-out stove. That piece is now part of the permanent collection at Ruby City.As an educator, Pell had ties to the University of Texas San Antonio, Northwest Vista College and the Southwest School of Art. She also created public art for the San Pedro Creek Culture Park, Lackland Terrace and Nani Falcone Skate Parks.A public memorial will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Ivy Hall, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St.Stay tuned for a forthcoming interview Pell gave thein which she looked back on her life and career.

