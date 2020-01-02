Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

San Antonio's Animal Care Services Celebrates the New Year with a Car Dealership-esque Adoption Deal

New year — new mew.

The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) is advertising a deal for anyone who's resolved to make new friends this year. In a tongue in cheek Facebook post on Wednesday, ACS advertised "certified pre-loved pets," which can be adopted for discounted fees between $5 and $25 this weekend.

The promo takes a page from Kelly Blue Book, with buzzwords and catchy phrases more recognizable from Ford ad copy than pet rescue prose. The "better than new" animals up for adoption have "multi-point inspection standard on all models," and most come with "4 paw drive."

While each adopted pet includes added features such as spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and a registered microchip, as with any sale, there is a catch — available colors are "limited to shelter inventory only."



