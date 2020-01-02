Thursday, January 2, 2020
San Antonio's Animal Care Services Celebrates the New Year with a Car Dealership-esque Adoption Deal
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM
New year — new mew.
The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) is advertising a deal for anyone who's resolved to make new friends this year. In a tongue in cheek Facebook post
on Wednesday, ACS advertised "certified pre-loved pets," which can be adopted for discounted fees between $5 and $25 this weekend.
The promo takes a page from Kelly Blue Book, with buzzwords and catchy phrases more recognizable from Ford ad copy than pet rescue prose. The "better than new" animals up for adoption have "multi-point inspection standard on all models," and most come with "4 paw drive."
While each adopted pet includes added features such as spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations and a registered microchip, as with any sale, there is a catch — available colors are "limited to shelter inventory only."
