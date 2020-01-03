Majestic Theatre to Host Week-Long Performances of Beloved, But Controversial Broadway Hit Miss Saigon

Whenclosed at the Broadway Theatre in 2001 after 4,092 performances, it had the distinct honor of being the sixth-longest-running show in Broadway history.But the musical was not without its faults. Even before its arrival on Broadway,was shrouded in controversy after London’s 1989 West End production cast white actors in Asian roles.Now, in the era of cancel culture, the #MeToo movement and a time where racial tensions appear to be on the rise,has not aged well.Loosely based on Giacomo Puccini’s operais set during the Vietnam war and tells the story of Chris, a white American G.I., who falls in love with Kim, a Vietnamese sex worker. A romantic love story this is not. Kim bears Chris’s child, whom she gives up in the hopes the child can have a better life in the U.S. In the end, Kim kills herself.Whilehas a similarly tragic trajectory,certainly perpetuates negative stereotypes of Asians as a people in need of saving. However, old habits die hard, andremains one of the top-grossing musicals of all time — even in 2019. The musical is best remembered for a striking scene in which a helicopter lands on stage representing the fall of Saigon. And while the tunes in the show may also be quite memorable, it may be time to ask whether it’s time to retire this outdated production.San Antonio audiences can decide for themselves whenlands at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, January 7 as part of the North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio series.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.