Forget Second Saturday — There Are Art Openings in San Antonio This Entire Weekend

Sure, every Second Saturday features a bunch of art openings, but this January, there are simply too many to jam into a single night.That means, in addition to Saturday's usually scheduled programming, this month's exhibitions have bled into the rest of the weekend. To make it easy, we've curated a selection of exhibitions worth keeping an eye on from Friday through Sunday.Felder Gallery and Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery kick things off on Friday with two exhibitions that examine tools and technology.San Antonio artist Rick Kroninger will showcase 14 new drawings of analog objects — from film cameras to typewriters — in "Analog/2020," an homage that reminds us that "looking back is looking forward" (). In "Resolution," Rebecca Drolen, Annie May Johnston, Bree Lamb and Rachel Livedalen debut a series of works that address how advances in technology have changed how we create, edit and share images (S. Flores).Naturally, Saturday features its usual cornucopia of openings.Luke Martinez presents the solo show "Luma," featuring a selection of drawings and paintings that explore the human form in futuristic ways at Lone Sta Art Space (), and Carl Smith will adorn the walls of Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. with a series of abstract landscapes ().Dock Space Gallery brings its usual slate of double exhibitions to the table. In the main gallery space, Tracy Biedeger explores the microscopic world with colorful, pointillistic pieces. Over at the Dock Space Annex, Libby Rowe, Joan Fabian, Veronica Jaeger and Sarah Castillo celebrate the "divine feminine" in an exhibition titled with the name of the Incan fertility goddess "Pachamama" ().Over at 1906 S. Flores, Quiana Croom and Helen Holmes present their joint exhibition "Texture Culture" at S.M.A.R.T. projectspace. A year in the making, "Texture Culture" features a series of photos that celebrates the African American natural hair experience in San Antonio ().Meanwhile, at Freight Gallery & Studios John Atkins, Dan Guerrero, Drew Morros, Rhys Munro and Elias Vieyra examine edifices both tangible and metaphysical, highlighting "the creation and destruction of urban and cultural structures and systems, as well as the significance of the detritus left behind" ().Finally, things wrap up on Sunday with "Texas Clay: 20/20 Vision" at the San Antonio Art League & Museum (SAALM). The clay-centric group show will feature 20-inch-by-20-inch two-dimensional wall pieces made by SAALM members plus a selection of 3-D clay and ceramic works made by members of the San Antonio Potters Guild ().