Merit Coffee Announces Adorable Baby Yoda Fiesta Medal

Fiesta cynics beware, because Merit Coffee may have found a way to warm the hearts of even the most scornful among us.On Tuesday, the local coffee roaster revealed its 2020 Fiesta medal, which features a popular image of viralcharacter Baby Yoda — canonically, "The Child" — drinking from a Merit Coffee cup and wearing a sombrero, because it's Fiesta, y'all.Merit Coffee teased the medal in social media posts with the caption, "Me waiting for April to get here for @fiestasa so I can buy Merit’s 2020 #Fiesta medal."Fiesta medal collectors and Baby Yoda fans alike should work on their Jedi mind tricks in anticipation of the medal's release, because we predict that this adorable trinket will fly off the shelves faster than you can say "May the Force be with you."

