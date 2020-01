San Antonio Zoo Launches Australia Wildlife Fund to Help Animals Affected by Apocalyptic Bushfires

It's hard not to feel helpless in the face of the apocalyptic images coming out of Australia as massive fires cause untold damage to the continent's ecosystem.Although the Alamo City is thousands of miles away, the San Antonio Zoo is doing what it can to assist. It has launched the Australia Wildlife Fund to provide assistance directly to zoological peers Down Under.The zoo will match the first $5,000 in donations to the fund, which will be used to cover the costs of sending zoo veterinarians and animal care specialists to help on the ground in Australia. According to a statement , the zoo is in contact with its Aussie counterparts, and will "provide the critical staff and supplies needed for rescue, recovery or care of animals injured or orphaned in the fires once we are called upon."If zoo employees do not end up going to Australia to help, the money will be donated to Zoos Victoria ’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

