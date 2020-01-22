Problematic Comedian T.J. Miller Performing All Weekend at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

click to enlarge
While comedian T.J. Miller is best known for starring in four seasons of the hysterical HBO comedy series Silicon Valley
, the last four years of his life have been anything but funny.
A quick rundown of incidents for those of you who don’t get T.J. Miller Google alerts: in 2016, he was arrested for assaulting an Uber driver over an argument about politics; in 2017, sexual assault allegations resurfaced from his time in college 16 years ago; in 2018, he was arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train; and later that same year, he was accused of workplace misconduct on the set of Silicon Valley
.
His troubles have cost him work — he was dropped from this year’s How to Train Your Dragon
animated sequel — but he managed to keep his career mostly intact. In 2018, he reprised his role as Weasel in Deadpool 2
, and also hit the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One
. His newest film, the Kristen Stewart horror vehicle Underwater
, hit theaters earlier this month.
$25-$50, 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Jan. 24, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sat., Jan. 25, 7 & 9:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$25-$50
Comedy
