Thursday, January 23, 2020

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery's Duo Comedy Show Rescheduled — Again

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
It was disappointing enough when Jane Lynch's and Kate Flannery's Glee-fully anticipated live cabaret and comedy show Two Lost Souls was Office-ially rescheduled last fall because the latter became a Dancing With the Stars contestant.

This week, the pair also put the kibosh on a planned February 7 performance at the Empire Theater.

Fierce in the face of what appear to be mounting scheduling conflicts, the two too-busy celebs have rescheduled yet again, this time for June 5. But, possibly due to the last-minute date change, the show has been moved to the much smaller Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center, which only seats 250 people.

Here's hoping Flannery and Lynch don't stand us up again, lest Morrissey lose his crown as the celeb with the most Alamo City show cancellations.



$49.50-$125, 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 5, 8 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $49.50-$125
Live Music and Comedy
Map

