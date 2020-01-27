Comedian Jo Koy Bringing the Laughs to the Majestic Theatre This Weekend

It’s probably for the best that Filipino American stand-up comedian Jo Koy uses his stage name rather than the one he was given at birth. Joseph Glenn Herbert sounds more like a tax attorney than someone who could actually make audiences laugh, amirite? (Tap, tap.) Is this thing on?Luckily, Koy has a long history of making his fans double over as a guest on shows includingandKoy’s current Just Kidding Tour features all new material from the Tacoma, Washington, native. So, if you saw his 2019 Netflix special, don’t worry about hearing retread material. Even super fans that religiously listen to his podcast The Koy Pond should be safe.Along with his stage performances, Koy’s new animated seriesis scheduled to debut sometime this year on TruTV. The project, which follows a “multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-everything modern family,” was greenlit for a 10-episode first season.As of press time, one of his three Majestic shows is already sold out, so get on it fast.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.