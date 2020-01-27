Comedian Jo Koy Bringing the Laughs to the Majestic Theatre This Weekend

click to enlarge
Mandee Johnson Photography
It’s probably for the best that Filipino American stand-up comedian Jo Koy uses his stage name rather than the one he was given at birth. Joseph Glenn Herbert sounds more like a tax attorney than someone who could actually make audiences laugh, amirite? (Tap, tap.) Is this thing on?
Luckily, Koy has a long history of making his fans double over as a guest on shows including Chelsea Lately
and Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin.
Koy’s current Just Kidding Tour features all new material from the Tacoma, Washington, native. So, if you saw his 2019 Netflix special Comin’ in Hot
, don’t worry about hearing retread material. Even super fans that religiously listen to his podcast The Koy Pond should be safe.
Along with his stage performances, Koy’s new animated series This Functional Family
is scheduled to debut sometime this year on TruTV. The project, which follows a “multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-everything modern family,” was greenlit for a 10-episode first season.
As of press time, one of his three Majestic shows is already sold out, so get on it fast.
$47.50-$95, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 1, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$47.50-$95
