The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend

Have you always wanted to meet comedian and movie and TV star Craig Robinson? Well, as Robinson says in the 2013 apocalyptic comedy, when he refuses to help fellow comic Aziz Ansari crawl out of a fiery pit to Hell, “It’s too late for you! You’re already in the hole!”What we mean by that is the VIP tickets for all five shows are sold out, so you’re out of luck in that department. But you can still buy general admission and hope he invites you back to his post-show hot tub time machine.Along with making the rounds as a stand-up comedian this year, Robinson can be heard as the voice of a squirrel with attitude inand seen in the sixth episode of Netflix comedy series. Early next month, he’ll star in the Disney+ original film, about an 11-year-old detective and his imaginary pet polar bear.Certainly a far cry from the R-rated animated comedy, where Robinson plays an anthropomorphic package of grits who rapes a box of crackers.

