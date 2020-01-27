The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Have you always wanted to meet comedian and movie and TV star Craig Robinson? Well, as Robinson says in the 2013 apocalyptic comedy This Is the End
, when he refuses to help fellow comic Aziz Ansari crawl out of a fiery pit to Hell, “It’s too late for you! You’re already in the hole!”
What we mean by that is the VIP tickets for all five shows are sold out, so you’re out of luck in that department. But you can still buy general admission and hope he invites you back to his post-show hot tub time machine.
Along with making the rounds as a stand-up comedian this year, Robinson can be heard as the voice of a squirrel with attitude in Dolittle
and seen in the sixth episode of Netflix comedy series Medical Police
. Early next month, he’ll star in the Disney+ original film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
, about an 11-year-old detective and his imaginary pet polar bear.
Certainly a far cry from the R-rated animated comedy Sausage Party
, where Robinson plays an anthropomorphic package of grits who rapes a box of crackers.
$30, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
