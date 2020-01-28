Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Public Theater of San Antonio Gets Morbid for Valentine's Day with A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
Multiple homicides get the musical comedy treatment in Robert Freedman’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

The titular “gentleman” Monty Navarro makes use of his killer charm — meant literally in this case — in a plot to claim the inheritance of the family that disenfranchised him. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2014, the farce lays out Navarro’s dastardly deeds, which are so awful the show features a disclamatory prologue song, “A Warning to the Audience.” Monty is murdering for love — or rather the means to marry Sibella, who’s recently received a more lucrative proposal.

As tales of bloodstained class struggle go, this one is far sillier than recent cinematic thrillers such as Parasite or even Knives Out. That might be because classic English pomposity makes for an easy target.

In any case, audiences at The Public probably won’t feel too much sympathy for Monty’s victims.



$10-$45, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through February 23 (see website for additional showtimes), The Public Theater, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
Event Details A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
@ The Public Theater of San Antonio
800 W. Ashby Pl.
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Continues through Feb. 23
Price: $10-$45
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

    Staff Pick
    A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder @ The Public Theater of San Antonio

    • Thu., Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Continues through Feb. 23 $10-$45
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  2. Some San Antonians Tweeting Their Disappointment About the Tulip Field That Just Opened Read More

  3. San Antonio Remembers Kobe Bryant as NBA Legend, Fierce Competitor Against Spurs Read More

  4. True Crime and Paranormal Podcast And That's Why We Drink Brings Scary Stories to the Aztec Theatre This Friday Read More

  5. Comedian Jo Koy Bringing the Laughs to the Majestic Theatre This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation