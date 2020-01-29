Email
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

San Antonio Artist Jose Villalobos Selected for Prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Residency Program

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge JOSE VILLALOBOS PHOTOGRAPHED BY MARC AREVALO
  • Jose Villalobos photographed by Marc Arevalo
On the heels of being awarded an unrestricted $25,000 grant by the Joan Mitchell Foundation, San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos has now been selected for the foundation's 2020 Artist-In-Residence program.

Villalobos, known for his work addressing machismo culture, is one of 37 American artists chosen for the 2020 residency. He's one of three Texans included in this year's program, along with Sedrick Huckaby of Benbrook and Laura Spector of Houston.

For the residency, Villalobos will be granted studio space and lodging on the Mitchell Foundation's two-acre campus in New Orleans' Seventh Ward for up to three months. The program also includes a monthly stipend and financial support for travel and shipment of materials.

What's more, the residency features a range of programs including open studios, artist talks and networking events.



“The 2020 artists’ work represents an incredible spectrum of formal and conceptual approaches, and an engagement with place, culture, identity and the importance of the creative process in ways that feel timely and deeply meaningful,” Joan Mitchell Center Director Toccarra A. H. Thomas said in a statement.

“The residency program provides a platform for participants to continue to develop their work, share ideas and innovations and to be inspired in new ways through dialogue with other artists, arts professionals and the local community as well as by the unique history and culture of New Orleans.”

