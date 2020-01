San Antonio Artist Jose Villalobos Selected for Prestigious Joan Mitchell Foundation Residency Program

On the heels of being awarded an unrestricted $25,000 grant by the Joan Mitchell Foundation, San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos has now been selected for the foundation's 2020 Artist-In-Residence program.Villalobos, known for his work addressing machismo culture, is one of 37 American artists chosen for the 2020 residency. He's one of three Texans included in this year's program, along with Sedrick Huckaby of Benbrook and Laura Spector of Houston.For the residency, Villalobos will be granted studio space and lodging on the Mitchell Foundation's two-acre campus in New Orleans' Seventh Ward for up to three months. The program also includes a monthly stipend and financial support for travel and shipment of materials.What's more, the residency features a range of programs including open studios, artist talks and networking events.“The 2020 artists’ work represents an incredible spectrum of formal and conceptual approaches, and an engagement with place, culture, identity and the importance of the creative process in ways that feel timely and deeply meaningful,” Joan Mitchell Center Director Toccarra A. H. Thomas said in a statement.“The residency program provides a platform for participants to continue to develop their work, share ideas and innovations and to be inspired in new ways through dialogue with other artists, arts professionals and the local community as well as by the unique history and culture of New Orleans.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.