Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery Acquires Another Photo from San Antonio's Al Rendon

Photographer Al Rendon may be best known to San Antonians for his iconic photos of Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla, but those are far from the only noteworthy portraits he's captured with his lens.Last Thursday, Rendon announced on Instagram that another one of his images had been acquired by the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery — this one a photo of Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto and his partner Dudley Brooks. This makes the fourth of Rendon's photos to be acquired by the Washington D.C. museum, joining portraits of La Reina , poet Sandra Cisneros and Conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez Rendon told thehe took the photo around 2009 in the apartment Ybarra-Frausto and Brooks shared at the time. It was located downtown on Commerce St. near Penner's clothing store.A respected academic, Ybarra-Frausto may be best known for his 1989 essay "Rasquachismo: A Chicano Sensibility," which the International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston says "defines the Mexican concept of rasquache [crummy] for both Chicano and non-Mexican readers and presents it (with some humor) for the conceptualization of a Chicano artistic sensibility."Ybarra-Frausto has been honored by the Smithsonian as well. In 2007, he was awarded the Joseph Henry Medal for his "exemplary contributions to the institution."

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.