Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery Acquires Another Photo from San Antonio's Al Rendon

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Portrait of Tomás Ybarra-Frausto and his partner Dudley Brooks - AL RENDON
  • Al Rendon
  • Portrait of Tomás Ybarra-Frausto and his partner Dudley Brooks
Photographer Al Rendon may be best known to San Antonians for his iconic photos of Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla, but those are far from the only noteworthy portraits he's captured with his lens.

Last Thursday, Rendon announced on Instagram that another one of his images had been acquired by the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery — this one a photo of Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto and his partner Dudley Brooks. This makes the fourth of Rendon's photos to be acquired by the Washington D.C. museum, joining portraits of La Reina, poet Sandra Cisneros and Conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez.

Rendon told the San Antonio Express-News he took the photo around 2009 in the apartment Ybarra-Frausto and Brooks shared at the time. It was located downtown on Commerce St. near Penner's clothing store.

A respected academic, Ybarra-Frausto may be best known for his 1989 essay "Rasquachismo: A Chicano Sensibility," which the International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston says "defines the Mexican concept of rasquache [crummy] for both Chicano and non-Mexican readers and presents it (with some humor) for the conceptualization of a Chicano artistic sensibility."



Ybarra-Frausto has been honored by the Smithsonian as well. In 2007, he was awarded the Joseph Henry Medal for his "exemplary contributions to the institution."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  2. True Crime and Paranormal Podcast And That's Why We Drink Brings Scary Stories to the Aztec Theatre This Friday Read More

  3. New McNay Art Museum Exhibition to Showcase the Couture, Everyday Trends of '90s Fashion Read More

  4. The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald is Sneaking into San Antonio for a Full Weekend at Bexar Stage Read More

  5. Comedian Doug Benson Bringing His Movie-Themed Podcast to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation