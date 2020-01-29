Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The Music Man Kicks Off at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
The Music Man is the story of a con artist scamming a small town by selling music lessons he can’t actually deliver to form a marching band that can cool its hot-headed youth. But things get real as he gets to know his marks and falls for the only person who sees through him.

Set in 1912 Iowa, it’s hard to think of a more nostalgic American tale. The 1957 Broadway hit captivated audiences with innocent tunes including “The Wells Fargo Wagon” and “Gary, Indiana” that you can still hear playing at Disneyland’s idyllic Main Street USA.

On the other hand, “Shipoopi” is now so dated its offensiveness borders absurdity. The noble lie of charlatan-turned-community organizer might be a strange sell today, but you gotta admit “76 Trombones” still bops.

$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through February 23 (see website for alternate start times), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267- 8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
Event Details The Music Man
@ Woodlawn Theatre
1920 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Sat., Feb. 15, 2 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 23
Price: $18-$30
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • The Music Man

    Staff Pick
    The Music Man @ Woodlawn Theatre

    • Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Sat., Feb. 15, 2 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 23 $18-$30
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Office Star Craig Robinson Performing in San Antonio This Weekend Read More

  2. True Crime and Paranormal Podcast And That's Why We Drink Brings Scary Stories to the Aztec Theatre This Friday Read More

  3. New McNay Art Museum Exhibition to Showcase the Couture, Everyday Trends of '90s Fashion Read More

  4. The Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald is Sneaking into San Antonio for a Full Weekend at Bexar Stage Read More

  5. Comedian Doug Benson Bringing His Movie-Themed Podcast to Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation