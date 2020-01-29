Wednesday, January 29, 2020
The Music Man Kicks Off at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre This Weekend
By Trevor Flynn
The Music Man
Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
is the story of a con artist scamming a small town by selling music lessons he can’t actually deliver to form a marching band that can cool its hot-headed youth. But things get real as he gets to know his marks and falls for the only person who sees through him.
Set in 1912 Iowa, it’s hard to think of a more nostalgic American tale. The 1957 Broadway hit captivated audiences with innocent tunes including “The Wells Fargo Wagon” and “Gary, Indiana” that you can still hear playing at Disneyland’s idyllic Main Street USA.
On the other hand, “Shipoopi” is now so dated its offensiveness borders absurdity. The noble lie of charlatan-turned-community organizer might be a strange sell today, but you gotta admit “76 Trombones” still bops.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through February 23 (see website for alternate start times), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267- 8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
