San Antonio-Area Restaurant Adds Kobe Bryant Mural Following His Death

Several San Antonio buildings lit purple lights this week to honor NBA player Kobe Bryant following his death Sunday in helicopter crash. But Universal City wing restaurant Wing It opted for a more permanent ode to the former Los Angeles Laker: a mural.The Alamo City is full of exterior artwork dedicated to Spurs legends including Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and head coach Gregg Popovich. In contrast, Wing It's new mural, painted by Roger Maximo, highlights the man who was once the local team's biggest nemesis.Even so, many Spurs fans admit the franchise wouldn't be what it is today without Bryant. San Antonio's championships in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2005 have so much meaning because they were earned after tough competition from Bryant and the Lakers.During that era, Bryant was the player San Antonio loved to hate. His undeniable skill and competitive spirit sometimes meant that the Spurs weren't always top in the Western Conference.Wing It is located at 1645 Pat Booker Road.

