Thursday, January 30, 2020

San Antonio's Annual Asian Festival to Celebrate the Year of the Rat with Authentic Cuisine and Performances

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UTSA INSTITUTE OF TEXAN CULTURES
  • Courtesy of UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures
Celebrate the Year of the Rat with the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures during its annual Asian Festival.

The event will recognize cultures from China, the Indian subcontinent and the island nations of the Pacific through authentic food, music and martial arts — and with some shopping thrown in for good measure. Attendees can also take part in anime-themed activities, play games like mahjong and learn how to tie a turban.

A longtime fixture of the San Antonio community, the Asian Festival serves as a stepping stone to making connections both across the world and within the Alamo City.

$5-$15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César E. Chávez Blvd., (210) 458-2300, texancultures.com.
