Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Special Performances Bring Call of the Wild to Life at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Bring something warm enough to brave the Alaskan wilderness for an illustrated performance of Jack London’s 1903 novel, Call of the Wild.

The story follows the adventures of the mixed-breed dog Buck, who must learn to adapt and survive in the harsh conditions of Alaska after being kidnapped from his home in sunny California. Coming to the Tobin Center ahead of the new movie adaptation, this performance will combine old-fashioned storytelling and projected illustrations to immerse the audience in a tale of growth and inner exploration.

A special performance tailored to those with autism spectrum disorders or other sensory sensitivities will allow an even wider audience to be inspired by Buck’s courage.

$5-$9, noon Monday, Feb. 3 (Sensory Friendly Performance; tickets not available day of event), 9:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Feb. 4 (Sold Out), H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Call of the Wild
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Feb. 4, 12-1 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $5-$9
Buy Tickets
Theater and Kids
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Call of the Wild

    Staff Pick
    Call of the Wild @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Tue., Feb. 4, 12-1 p.m. $5-$9
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Author Sandra Cisneros Digs Herself a Grave with Continued Support of Controversial Novel American Dirt Read More

  2. San Antonio-Area Restaurant Adds Kobe Bryant Mural Following His Death Read More

  3. Actor Anthony Michael Hall to Make Special Appearance at The Breakfast Club Screening at Schertz Theatre Read More

  4. San Antonio's Sexology Institute is Celebrating 5 Sexy Years with Bachelorette Star Mike Johnson This Weekend Read More

  5. San Antonio's Annual Asian Festival to Celebrate the Year of the Rat with Authentic Cuisine and Performances Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation