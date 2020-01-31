Friday, January 31, 2020
Special Performances Bring Call of the Wild to Life at the Tobin Center
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 12:34 PM
Bring something warm enough to brave the Alaskan wilderness for an illustrated performance of Jack London’s 1903 novel, Call of the Wild
The story follows the adventures of the mixed-breed dog Buck, who must learn to adapt and survive in the harsh conditions of Alaska after being kidnapped from his home in sunny California. Coming to the Tobin Center ahead of the new movie adaptation, this performance will combine old-fashioned storytelling and projected illustrations to immerse the audience in a tale of growth and inner exploration.
A special performance tailored to those with autism spectrum disorders or other sensory sensitivities will allow an even wider audience to be inspired by Buck’s courage.
$5-$9, noon Monday, Feb. 3 (Sensory Friendly Performance; tickets not available day of event), 9:30 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Feb. 4 (Sold Out), H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Feb. 4, 12-1 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$5-$9
Theater and Kids
