Wednesday, February 5, 2020

New 'Texas Women' Exhibition Opens at the San Antonio Museum of Art This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:35 AM

The San Antonio Museum of Art opens 2020 with a groundbreaking new exhibition titled “Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art.”

The first large-scale exhibition of its kind, the show features 85 works by female abstract artists who have lived and worked in Texas from the mid-20th century to the present. In keeping with that larger-than-life scope, the works span painting, sculpture, drawing and installation. In addition to featured artists from across Texas — Sara Cardona, Linnea Glatt, Dorothy Hood, Terrell James, Dorothy Antoinette “Toni” LaSelle, Susie Rosmarin and Lorraine Tady, to name a few — the show also features pieces from San Antonio’s Constance Lowe and Liz Ward.

“No matter the media, materials or processes each artist uses, she brings inventiveness, risk-taking and experimentation to her practice,” SAMA’s Brown Foundation Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Suzanne Weaver said in a statement. “Over careers of many decades, each has challenged approaches to abstraction — organic and gestural or inorganic and geometric — to make work that is continually fresh.”

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 3, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
Event Details ‘'Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art’
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tuesdays, Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 5
Price: $10-$20
Art
