New 'Texas Women' Exhibition Opens at the San Antonio Museum of Art This Weekend

The San Antonio Museum of Art opens 2020 with a groundbreaking new exhibition titled “Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art.”The first large-scale exhibition of its kind, the show features 85 works by female abstract artists who have lived and worked in Texas from the mid-20th century to the present. In keeping with that larger-than-life scope, the works span painting, sculpture, drawing and installation. In addition to featured artists from across Texas — Sara Cardona, Linnea Glatt, Dorothy Hood, Terrell James, Dorothy Antoinette “Toni” LaSelle, Susie Rosmarin and Lorraine Tady, to name a few — the show also features pieces from San Antonio’s Constance Lowe and Liz Ward.“No matter the media, materials or processes each artist uses, she brings inventiveness, risk-taking and experimentation to her practice,” SAMA’s Brown Foundation Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Suzanne Weaver said in a statement. “Over careers of many decades, each has challenged approaches to abstraction — organic and gestural or inorganic and geometric — to make work that is continually fresh.”

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.