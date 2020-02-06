Email
Thursday, February 6, 2020

San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM

SA Rampage players head out to the ice. - PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / SARAMPAGE
  • Photo via Instagram / sarampage
  • SA Rampage players head out to the ice.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment has sold the San Antonio Rampage, and the hockey team will relocate after its 2019-20 season, according to an announcement posted Thursday on NHL.com.

The Vegas Golden Knights snapped up the American Hockey League franchise and plans to relocate it to Nevada for the 2020-2021 season. The move is still awaiting approval by the league's board of governors. 

“We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford told msanantonio.com. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”

