San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season

“We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford told msanantonio.com . “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”

The Vegas Golden Knights snapped up the American Hockey League franchise and plans to relocate it to Nevada for the 2020-2021 season. The move is still awaiting approval by the league's board of governors.

