Thursday, February 6, 2020
San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM
Spurs Sports & Entertainment has sold the San Antonio Rampage, and the
-
Photo via Instagram / sarampage
-
SA Rampage players head out to the ice.
hockey team will relocate after its
2019-20 season, according to an announcement posted Thursday on NHL.com
.
The Vegas Golden Knights snapped up the American Hockey League franchise and plans to relocate it to Nevada for the 2020-2021 season. The move is still awaiting approval by the league's board of governors.
“We are extremely grateful to our staff, our fans and our partners who have supported the Rampage for the last 18 years,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford told msanantonio.com
. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe this move is best for the long-term success of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.”
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio Rampage, AHL, Vegas Golden Knights, Spurs Sports & Entertainment, RC Buford, hockey, sports, Texas, Nevada, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.