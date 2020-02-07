Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 7, 2020

Ruby City Letting Everyone Be a Princess at Crafting Event This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click image TWITTER / RUBYCITYART
  • Twitter / RubyCityArt
You don't need a carriage or glass slippers to embrace your inner princess this weekend.

In conjunction with Spare Parts, a local non-profit that promotes creative reuse education, Ruby City is presenting Las Princesas, a free crafting event in which attendees of all gender identities can create "spirit crowns" that represent their most authentic selves.

On Sunday, attending princesses will be welcomed into "a safe and inclusive environment where all can create," and provided with recycled materials to make the crown of their dreams. Then, they'll have the opportunity to get styled by Twirl's Lauren Cole and werk it for Klare Perez's camera.

Crafters will also be treated to music by Aloe Vero and refreshments from mobile espresso bar Bandera Rosa while they make their crowns — and foster community.



Free, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.
Event Details Las Princesas
@ Ruby City
150 Camp St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Art and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Las Princesas

    Las Princesas @ Ruby City

    • Sun., Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs Fans Defend Lonnie Walker IV After Twitter User Gets Mad at Him for ... Eating Read More

  2. San Antonio Rampage Sold and Will Relocate After 2019-2020 Season Read More

  3. San Antonio Book Festival Reveals Stacked 2020 Author Lineup Read More

  4. Supersize Your Appetite for Art, Because San Antonio's Serving Up a First Friday and Second Saturday Combo This Weekend Read More

  5. This Spring, Blue Star Contemporary's Exhibitions Will Highlight the Written Word Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation