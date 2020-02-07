Ruby City Letting Everyone Be a Princess at Crafting Event This Weekend

click image Twitter / RubyCityArt

a safe and inclusive environment where all can create," and provided with recycled materials to make the crown of their dreams. Then, they'll have the opportunity to get styled by Twirl's Lauren Cole and werk it for Klare Perez's camera.

Event Details Las Princesas @ Ruby City 150 Camp St. Southtown San Antonio, TX When: Sun., Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Price: Free Art and Special Events Map

You don't need a carriage or glass slippers to embrace your inner princess this weekend.In conjunction with Spare Parts, a local non-profit that promotes creative reuse education, Ruby City is presenting Las Princesas, a free crafting event in which attendees of all gender identities can create "spirit crowns" that represent their most authentic selves.On Sunday, attending princesses will be welcomed into "Crafters will also be treated to music by Aloe Vero and refreshments from mobile espresso bar Bandera Rosa while they make their crowns — and foster community.