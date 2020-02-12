Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Mask-themed Art Show to Open at San Antonio Public Library on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ESSENTIALS CREATIVE
  • Facebook / Essentials Creative
From the Ancient Greek theater to celebrity publicity stunts, masks have been used to disguise, conceal or even preserve the human visage since time immemorial.

On Thursday, a multidisciplinary group art exhibition that's all about celebrating "the myths and sacred powers" of masks will open at the Central Library downtown.

Curated by Misa Yamamoto and Fabian Leon Villa from Austin-based visual arts collective Essentials Creative, the show will feature work from more than 20 local and national artists including Angela Fox, Manik Raj Nakra, Fabian Alejandro Diaz, Brian Vu, Xochi Solis and Paloma Mayorga.

Fans of Japanese punk outfit Peelander-Z can come check out a piece made by O.G. band member Peelander-Yellow, which he previewed in a post on Instagram:




"Mask Show" will remain on view through March 26.

Free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 14, Central Library, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, essentialscreative.com.
Event Details Mask Show Opening Reception
@ Central Library
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals Read More

  2. Celebrate Valentine's Day with Marty McFly and the San Antonio Symphony at a Live Concert Performance of Back to the Future Read More

  3. 4 Ways Get Arty With Your Valentine — Or Galentine! — This Weekend in San Antonio Read More

  4. Experience a Just-as-Tragic Retelling of Romeo and Juliet with The Capulets and Montagues Performance at UIW Read More

  5. New Centro de Artes Exhibitions Focus on Latino Experience in America Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation