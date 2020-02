Mask-themed Art Show to Open at San Antonio Public Library on Thursday

From the Ancient Greek theater to celebrity publicity stunts , masks have been used to disguise, conceal or even preserve the human visage since time immemorial.On Thursday, a multidisciplinary group art exhibition that's all about celebrating "the myths and sacred powers" of masks will open at the Central Library downtown.Curated by Misa Yamamoto and Fabian Leon Villa from Austin-based visual arts collective Essentials Creative, the show will feature work from more than 20 local and national artists including Angela Fox, Manik Raj Nakra, Fabian Alejandro Diaz, Brian Vu, Xochi Solis and Paloma Mayorga.Fans of Japanese punk outfit Peelander-Z can come check out a piece made by O.G. band member Peelander-Yellow, which he previewed in a post on Instagram "Mask Show" will remain on view through March 26.

