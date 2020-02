Shea Serrano Wants to See More Latinx People in Journalism, So He and His Wife Started a Scholarship

San Antonio's Shea Serrano is putting his money where his mouth is.The author and Twitter personality announced Wednesday on his favorite social media platform that he and wife Larami will offer a scholarship to one Latinx student pursuing a journalism degree.The new Shea Serrano Shoot Your Shot Scholarship — an ode to evergreen advice the author gives his Twitter followers — will provide $5,000 annually over four years to a student studying journalism or publishing.In his Twitter announcement, Serrano pointed out that only a small percentage of people working in journalism or publishing are Latinx. "We need your voice," he added.The scholarship application deadline is Monday, February 17. According to a tweet from the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, only students from the Alamo City or attending college here are eligible for the inaugural scholarship, though that won't be a requirement in 2021.Interested students can apply here

it’s something like less than 6 percent of people who work in publishing or journalism are latino/a but they can’t keep us out forever we got wifi now 😂 let’s go pendejos y pendejas 😂

bang The Shea Serrano Shoot Your Shot Scholarship is officially real 😭😭😭 larami and i are offering $5000 a year for the next for four years to one of my latinx homies out there who wants to go into journalism or publishing go get that shit we need your voice https://t.co/dRe7prUAD5

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.