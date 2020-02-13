Email
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Shea Serrano Wants to See More Latinx People in Journalism, So He and His Wife Started a Scholarship

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM

San Antonio's Shea Serrano is putting his money where his mouth is.

The author and Twitter personality announced Wednesday on his favorite social media platform that he and wife Larami will offer a scholarship to one Latinx student pursuing a journalism degree.

The new Shea Serrano Shoot Your Shot Scholarship — an ode to evergreen advice the author gives his Twitter followers — will provide $5,000 annually over four years to a student studying journalism or publishing.

In his Twitter announcement, Serrano pointed out that only a small percentage of people working in journalism or publishing are Latinx. "We need your voice," he added.

The scholarship application deadline is Monday, February 17. According to a tweet from the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, only students from the Alamo City or attending college here are eligible for the inaugural scholarship, though that won't be a requirement in 2021.

Interested students can apply here.



