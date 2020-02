Surreal Talk Show Powdered Wig Machine to Premiere New Episode at Presa House Gallery Next Week

Local web series weirdos Powdered Wig Machine are here to serve up more strangeness to San Antonio.On Saturday, February 22, the oddball talk show will screen its latest episode at Presa House Gallery. This time, host Brandon Pittman — in the guise of a canine — will speak to some sweet transvestites from Transexual, Transylvania: Dynamic Tension , San Antonio's very ownshadow cast.The night will also feature a selection of experimental video shorts from Alamo City artists and filmmakers including Chelsea Von Peacock, Justo Cisneros, Kayla Whittaker, Madelynn Mesa and Vero Caceres.In honor of Powdered Wig Machine and Dynamic Tension's dedication to costumed chicanery, the event will be masquerade themed, with attendees encouraged to wear half masks a la Mardi Gras or. They'll even have a small selection to hand out to anyone that arrives early enough.A word to the wise: Powdered Wig Machine's latest episode has a segment with flashing lights that could trigger a seizure in anyone with photosensitive epilepsy.

