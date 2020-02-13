Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Surreal Talk Show Powdered Wig Machine to Premiere New Episode at Presa House Gallery Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF POWDERED WIG MACHINE
  • Courtesy of Powdered Wig Machine
Local web series weirdos Powdered Wig Machine are here to serve up more strangeness to San Antonio.

On Saturday, February 22, the oddball talk show will screen its latest episode at Presa House Gallery. This time, host Brandon Pittman — in the guise of a canine — will speak to some sweet transvestites from Transexual, Transylvania: Dynamic Tension, San Antonio's very own Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast.

The night will also feature a selection of experimental video shorts from Alamo City artists and filmmakers including Chelsea Von Peacock, Justo Cisneros, Kayla Whittaker, Madelynn Mesa and Vero Caceres.

In honor of Powdered Wig Machine and Dynamic Tension's dedication to costumed chicanery, the event will be masquerade themed, with attendees encouraged to wear half masks a la Mardi Gras or Phantom of the Opera. They'll even have a small selection to hand out to anyone that arrives early enough.



A word to the wise: Powdered Wig Machine's latest episode has a segment with flashing lights that could trigger a seizure in anyone with photosensitive epilepsy.

Free, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, February 22, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., facebook.com/powderedwigmachine.
Event Details Powdered Wig Machine Dunkin' Doggo Premiere Party
@ Presa House Gallery
725 S. Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 7-11 p.m.
(210) 913-5842
Price: Free
Movies
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals Read More

  2. San Antonio Missions Will Play as the Puffy Tacos for Select Games in May for Latinx Initiative Read More

  3. Comedian Heather McDonald Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

  4. Mask-themed Art Show to Open at San Antonio Public Library on Thursday Read More

  5. Two Iconic Superhero Couples Go Head-to-Head in a Special Valentine's Edition of Nerd Court Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation