Friday, February 14, 2020

Musical Bridges Around the World Is All About the Strings for Its Latest Free Concert at San Fernando

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM

A mandolin and a harp walk into a cathedral.

No, this isn't the start of a lame joke — it's the lineup for the latest in Musical Bridges Around the World's free concert series, the Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings.

On Saturday, February 23, two virtuoso performers will bring the sounds of "Suite Strings" to the San Fernando Cathedral: Avi Avital, mandolin, and Bridget Kibbey, harp.
String quartets are all well and good, but this unlikely pair of instruments will give San Antonians a chance to experience some welcome variation in timbre, enhanced by a selection of pieces that will satisfy audiences of various tastes. While the performance will feature some of the greatest hits from our boy Johann Sebastian Bach, the program is freshened up by a selection of folk music from Spain, the Middle East and South America.

Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, San Fernando Cathedral, 115 W. Main Plaza, (210) 464-1534, musicalbridges.org.
Event Details Suite Strings
@ San Fernando Cathedral
115 W. Main Plaza
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Feb. 23, 7-8 p.m.
(210) 464-1534
Price: Free
Special Events
