Musical Bridges Around the World Is All About the Strings for Its Latest Free Concert at San Fernando

A mandolin and a harp walk into a cathedral.No, this isn't the start of a lame joke — it's the lineup for the latest in Musical Bridges Around the World's free concert series, the Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings.On Saturday, February 23, two virtuoso performers will bring the sounds of "Suite Strings" to the San Fernando Cathedral: Avi Avital, mandolin, and Bridget Kibbey, harp.String quartets are all well and good, but this unlikely pair of instruments will give San Antonians a chance to experience some welcome variation in timbre, enhanced by a selection of pieces that will satisfy audiences of various tastes. While the performance will feature some of the greatest hits from our boy Johann Sebastian Bach, the program is freshened up by a selection of folk music from Spain, the Middle East and South America.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.