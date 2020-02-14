Email
Friday, February 14, 2020

Original King Kong Film Returning to Select San Antonio Theaters for Special Screening Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.
King Kong is coming back to the silver screen!

No, not Peter Jackson's Kong. Or that one who inexplicably starred alongside Marvel's Loki. Or even that one from 1976.

We're talking the O.G. 1933 King Kong, y'all — the classic that hasn't seen a wide theatrical release since 1956.

Next month, Fathom Events will offer a special, one-day only screening of the iconic gorilla-meets-girl flick starring Fay Wray, giving cinephiles a chance to finally see it again on the silver screen. Fathom teamed up with Turner Classic Movies TCM to feature special commentary on the film by TV host Ben Mankiewicz.



King Kong will screen at three theaters in San Antonio: Regal Cielo Vista 18 (2828 Cinema Ridge), Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 (1075 IH-10 West) and Santikos Silverado 16 (11505 W. Loop 1604 North).

$12.50, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, multiple locations, fathomevents.com.

