New San Antonio Theater Company Kicks Off First Season with Golden Girls Parody

A new theater company called The Players at the Pointe will premiere its first season of LGBT-focused programming February 20 at Woodlawn Pointe.
The season opens with Thank You for Being a Friend
, a parody of the popular 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls
with actors in drag playing the roles of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sofia. Artistic director Jose De Joyos, along with partners Gilbert Lopez and Kristi Waters, will head the company and build upon previous efforts.
“We had some theater at Woodlawn Pointe before, but we didn’t have anything that was consistent… So, they tasked me with coming up with a season,” De Joyos told the Current
. He’s counting on Thank You for Being a Friend
to be the perfect way to introduce audiences to the company and entice them to keep coming back.
Certainly, The Golden Girls
’ theme of having a “chosen family” has always resonated with LGBT audiences. As for the name of the company, De Joyos said it references the many roles LGBT people often play in their lives.
“A lot of us had to play straight, we had to play different kinds of people,” De Joyos said. “We were actors even before we were acting.”
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Friday, Feb. 21, Saturday, Feb. 22, Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, The Living Church at Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave, (210) 468-2787, facebook.com/WoodlawnPointe.
