Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Dozens of Artists From Around the World Heading to San Antonio for The Parish's Special Exhibition 'The Catacomb Saints'

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 6:39 AM

click to enlarge EMIL MELMOTH
  • Emil Melmoth
Inspired by the macabre Catholic practice of exhuming the bodies of ancient Christians from the catacombs of Rome and sending them abroad to serve as relics in churches across Europe, curators Vidvad Scare, Markus Ferris, Daniel Kranz and Taro Hanrahan have dreamed up the one-night exhibition ‘The Catacomb Saints.’

The show will feature an array of eerie art by nearly 60 artists from around the world including Emil Melmoth, Zack Dunn, Babs Webb, Jesse Levitt and Jason Stieva as well as San Anto’s Caitlin Rose, Dingy Dave and Lauren Raye Snow. Ghasts and ghouls who attend will also be treated to tunes spun by DJ Rickbats.

If the fact that the exhibition is based on mummified corpses isn’t enough of a hint that this is a grown-ups-only event, this may do the trick: all attendees must be 18 or older.

$5, 6-11 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, The Parish, 1624 Buena Vista St., theparisharts.com.
Location Details The Parish
1624 Buena Vista St
Central
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. EVO Entertainment to Open Second San Antonio-Area Location by 2021 Read More

  2. Three Ways to Get Your Mardi Gras On in San Antonio This Month Read More

  3. New San Antonio Theater Company Kicks Off First Season with Golden Girls Parody Read More

  4. This Weekend at the Overtime Theater, a Superhero Gets Dragged Back into Courageous Capers Read More

  5. After Performer Cancels, Musical Bridges Around the World Concert Becomes a Solo Affair Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation