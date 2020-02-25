The Alamo to Host a Free Screening of Iconic John Wayne Film on Friday

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the John Wayne film chronicling the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, San Antonio's most memorable landmark is hosting a free screening ofon Friday as part of the festivities surrounding the 184th anniversary of the battle itself.was a passion project of Wayne's that spent years in development. Wayne produced and directed the film, and although he didn't want to take a starring role, he conceded to studio pressure and played Col. Davy Crockett in the final product.Whileis, shall we say, less than historically accurate, many are sure to enjoy watching Wayne gallivant onscreen in Crockett's iconic coonskin cap.The free screening will begin at sunset, and attendees are welcome to bring snacks. That being said, leave the alcohol and coolers at home — they won't be permitted at the event.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.