Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The Alamo to Host a Free Screening of Iconic John Wayne Film on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER (MGM)
  • Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
In honor of the 60th anniversary of the John Wayne film chronicling the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, San Antonio's most memorable landmark is hosting a free screening of The Alamo on Friday as part of the festivities surrounding the 184th anniversary of the battle itself.

The Alamo was a passion project of Wayne's that spent years in development. Wayne produced and directed the film, and although he didn't want to take a starring role, he conceded to studio pressure and played Col. Davy Crockett in the final product.

While The Alamo is, shall we say, less than historically accurate, many are sure to enjoy watching Wayne gallivant onscreen in Crockett's iconic coonskin cap.

The free screening will begin at sunset, and attendees are welcome to bring snacks. That being said, leave the alcohol and coolers at home — they won't be permitted at the event.



Free, 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza, (210) 225-1391, thealamo.org.
Event Details Movie Night at the Alamo
@ The Alamo
300 Alamo Plaza
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 6 p.m.
(210) 225-1391
Price: Free
Free and Movies
Map

