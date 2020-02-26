Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Centro De Artes Subcommittee OKs Censored Video, But That Doesn't Mean It Will Be Shown Anytime Soon

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Screen grab from Xandra Ibarra's 2004 video "Tortillera." - XANDRA IBARRA
  • Xandra Ibarra
  • Screen grab from Xandra Ibarra's 2004 video "Tortillera."
The sudden removal of Xandra Ibarra's video artwork Spictacle II: La Tortillera prior to the opening of "XicanX: New Visions" at the Centro De Artes grabbed headlines in the art world.

The video, available to stream on Vimeo, was deemed "obscene content" by City Attorney Andy Segovia and removed from the exhibition over concerns it would put the city-run space in violation of a Texas obscenity law.

At a public meeting on the matter yesterday, the Centro De Artes subcommittee of the San Antonio Arts Commission deemed that the work's artistic merit trumped concerns of obscenity, according to the Rivard Report. The subcommittee unanimously voted that Ibarra's work should be displayed as soon as possible.

However, that doesn't mean that it will be on view anytime soon.



This is merely the first hurdle that "XicanX: New Visions" curators Dos Mestizx and other advocates for Ibarra's piece must clear. The subcommittee's recommendation will be discussed by the Arts Commission at a March 10 meeting, and if approved will be taken up by the city council committee on culture and neighborhood services on April 6. If approved there, council would still need to make a final determination.

"XicanX: New Visions" is on view at Centro De Artes through June 28. It remains to be seen whether Ibarra's "La Tortillera" will join the exhibition prior to its close.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Alamo to Host a Free Screening of Iconic John Wayne Film on Friday Read More

  2. MST3K Live! Performance Reminds San Antonio Crowd of the Cheesy Movie Show's Timeless Charm Read More

  3. McNay Art Museum Starts CAM Celebrations Early with 'Topographies of Truth' Exhibition Read More

  4. Comedian DeRay Davis Taking Over Laugh Out Loud This Weekend Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art and Artpace Are Co-Hosting a Feminist Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon on Leap Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation